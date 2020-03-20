Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 26,568 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 2,569,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,158. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $888.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

