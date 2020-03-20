Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 28,113 Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUI. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 14,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

