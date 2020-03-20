Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 33,104 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after purchasing an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,334,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,121 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,333,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,159. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

