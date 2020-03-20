Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 71,692 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.47% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 17,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,535. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.