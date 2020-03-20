Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 742 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.47.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $79.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $747.94. 291,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,042.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $730.00 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.