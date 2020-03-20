Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 81,496 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 569,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

