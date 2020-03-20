Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

Shares of VGM stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 8,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.