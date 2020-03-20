Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 900,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,867,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

