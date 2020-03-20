Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 151,022 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,022 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 144,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.83. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

