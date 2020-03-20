Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,824 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,291. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.36. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

