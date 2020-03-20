Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 49,947 Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.09% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Resource America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 115,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

