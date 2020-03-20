Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 44,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 974.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of ITW traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.46. The stock had a trading volume of 110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,026. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average of $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

