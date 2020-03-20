Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,363 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 516,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,050,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gerdau SA has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.