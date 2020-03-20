Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MT. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MT traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 609,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

