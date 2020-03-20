Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 294,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

