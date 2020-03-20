Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.88 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

VLO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 4,720,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,149. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

