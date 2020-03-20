Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1,804.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after buying an additional 231,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 827,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 858.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

PBA traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

