Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 841.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,003,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after buying an additional 1,791,037 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 435,533 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,791,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,750,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,564,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after purchasing an additional 285,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 95,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,219. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.