Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.55 Million Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,700,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. 138,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,794. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

