Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.85 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,838 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of First Solar worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,310 shares of company stock worth $2,099,959. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,762. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

