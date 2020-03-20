Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Citigroup raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 75,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

