Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 79,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

