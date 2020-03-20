Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $3.73 Million in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 179,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.96% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Capital Southwest by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. National Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 34,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,365. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 4,150 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $75,654.50. Insiders have acquired 6,637 shares of company stock worth $115,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

