Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.23. 1,963,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

