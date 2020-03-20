Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,659 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,651. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

