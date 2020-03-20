Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,613 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,963,000 after purchasing an additional 308,486 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,537,000 after purchasing an additional 797,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 164,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,917. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.