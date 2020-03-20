Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 40,641 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.52% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

