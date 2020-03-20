Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,754 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 141,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 268,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

