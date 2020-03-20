Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,881 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after purchasing an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,154,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,245,000 after buying an additional 369,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 417,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

