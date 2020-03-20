Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NID. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 4,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.