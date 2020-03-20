Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,204. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

