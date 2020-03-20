Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. 17,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,969. POSCO has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

