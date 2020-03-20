Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 347.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,084.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 214,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBJP traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 977,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

