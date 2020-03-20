Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $39,791,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 148,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. 61,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $412.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.