Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.13% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 139.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. 10,721,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,202,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

