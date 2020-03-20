Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 10,591 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.17. 1,288,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,633,057. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

