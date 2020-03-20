Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 110,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.09% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

GRNB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. 2,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

