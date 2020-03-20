Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lowered by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 8.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,962,000 after purchasing an additional 430,457 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,305,000 after purchasing an additional 180,310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $36.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

