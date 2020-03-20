Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.90% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $51,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. 10,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,007. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

