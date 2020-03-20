Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 364,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.23. 37,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.