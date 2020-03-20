Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have commented on VBLT. ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

