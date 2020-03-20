Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

