Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 65,325 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Vedanta during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

VEDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:VEDL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 115,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,818. Vedanta Ltd has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

