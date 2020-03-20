Velas (VLX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $537,841.00

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $537,841.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000862 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 359.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,071,411,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,329,180 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.