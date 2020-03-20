Veles Market Cap Reaches $54,044.89 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $54,044.89 and $29.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veles has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.02173933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.15 or 0.03555720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00628055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00650742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00080039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00508069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,283,495 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,967 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

