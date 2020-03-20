Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Vera Bradley also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 22,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $93,216.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller bought 883,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 918,718 shares of company stock worth $10,539,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 44,011 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $5,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRA stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,384. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

