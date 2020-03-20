Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

VCYT traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $18.39. 796,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $946.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,501 shares of company stock worth $1,870,440 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,837,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,044 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 289,015 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

