Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Crex24. Verge has a market cap of $38.48 million and $1.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00612296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000899 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,212,326,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Huobi, Graviex, Upbit, YoBit, Gate.io, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Binance, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

