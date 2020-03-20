Veritaseum Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $6.30 or 0.00103038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.02597760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00192626 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tokenomy, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

