Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 46,008,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,840,652. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.